Real Madrid identify Riccardo Calafiori as dream target for next summer

Real Madrid could target a move for ‘dream signing’ Riccardo Calafiori next summer amid his impressive performances for Arsenal.

Riccardo Calafiori appears to be an important name on Real Madrid’s transfer shortlist ahead of future windows, with TEAMtalk reporting a possible move next summer. The Spanish club’s manager Jose Mourinho considers the Italian a ‘dream signing’ and could make an effort in the close season, although Arsenal will make any pursuit a challenging prospect.

Mikel Arteta appears to have changed how Riccardo Calafiori is perceived as a player, having predominantly used the Italian in a left-back role. The Spanish manager also affords the defender plenty of freedom to roam into attacking areas, and the versatile defender has maintained his strong defensive performances while making himself a big presence in different zones on the pitch.

Arsenal are aware that his performances in the team are likely to attract considerable market interest, as was the case last summer when Real Madrid reportedly gathered information on the Italian. The Spanish giants continue to monitor the 24-year-old’s performances closely, as they could pursue him again next summer.

There are suggestions the Gunners could demand as much as €100 million to ward off suitors, as per reports, and are unlikely to entertain any approaches in January. The summer transfer window could be a different scenario, although the Gunners maintain total power in determining his future, as the likes of Real Madrid could find it challenging to make a move for the Italian.

Real Madrid to consider Calafiori move

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho views Calafiori as a dream target, and could push the club into pursuing the Italian international next summer. The Portuguese coach views Calafiori’s ability as a left-back as well as a central defender as key to his plans moving forward, and could even pair him with summer signing Marc Cucurella in games, giving his side a tactical superiority on the pitch with the utility man on the team.

While an interest from Real Madrid is likely to attract any player, including Calafiori, Arsenal are still in a strong position with a contract with the Italian until 2029. The report also states they could open contract talks with the 24-year-old defender next year, as they are currently focused on fresh agreements for other key stars such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber.

Arteta views Calafiori as a key component in his well-oiled system, and is unlikely to sanction any exit for the Italian. Unless Real Madrid come in with a sizeable offer that makes any sale attractive for the Gunners next term, it is reasonable to assume that Arsenal are not about to lose Calafiori anytime soon.