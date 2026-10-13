Arsenal prioritising Jurrien Timber, Martin Odegaard renewals

Arsenal are prioritising securing the long-term futures of Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard with new deals.

New contracts for skipper Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber are a top priority for Arsenal as they look to secure the futures of two key players in Mikel Arteta’s squad and maintain their position among Europe’s leading clubs.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners intend to turn their attention towards the pair once Declan Rice’s contract extension has been finalised. Rice is already in advanced talks with the club, while Odegaard and Timber are both expected to be offered improved deals, with their current contracts running until 2028.

Arsenal recently secured Arteta’s long-term future and are now focused on protecting the core of a squad that won the Premier League last season. The club believe continuity will be crucial as they look to defend their domestic crown and make a serious challenge for the Champions League.

Arsenal look to secure their skipper’s future

Odegaard remains one of the most important figures in that project. The Norwegian playmaker joined Arsenal from Real Madrid on loan at the start of 2021 before completing a permanent move later that year for €35 million.

Since then, the 27-year-old has developed into a central figure in Arteta’s system and captained the side over the last few seasons. He has made 243 appearances for the North club, contributing towards 92 goals, and his creativity and ability to dictate play have made him an integral part of Arsenal’s midfield.

Injuries disrupted his campaign last season, limiting him to fewer than 2,000 minutes across 36 appearances. However, Odegaard has made a promising start to the current season, featuring in nine games and accumulating 660 minutes while scoring four goals.

Timber to get a new deal in North London

Odegaard’s continued influence has strengthened Arsenal’s determination to secure his future. Timber is another player Arsenal consider essential to their plans. The Dutchman joined the club in 2023 and has since made 98 appearances, contributing towards 17 goals.

Although primarily operating as a right-back for Arsenal, Timber’s ability to operate effectively at centre-back has made him particularly valuable to Arteta. The Dutchman’s versatility allows Arsenal to adjust their defensive structure without losing quality, giving the manager greater flexibility.

Injuries have limited Timber to just three appearances this term, but Arsenal remain confident in his importance to the squad. The club are keen to ensure that his long-term future is settled rather than allow uncertainty to develop as his contract enters its final two years. With both players tied down until 2028, Arsenal have time to negotiate, but the hierarchy wants to act decisively.