Arsenal ready to submit contract offer to Martin Odegaard, prioritising renewal.

Arsenal are preparing to open contract talks with Martin Odegaard as they look to secure the long-term future of their captain, according to Football Insider. The Norwegian’s current deal runs until 2028, but the Gunners are keen to avoid allowing his situation to become a future complication.

Odegaard has also strengthened his case with an excellent start to the 2026-27 campaign and after helping Arsenal end their long wait for a Premier League title, the 27-year-old remains central to Mikel Arteta’s plans and is now expected to be one of the club’s next major renewal priorities.

Odegaard emerges as Arsenal’s next contract priority

Arsenal have already begun laying the groundwork for a series of important renewals. Arteta has extended his own contract, while Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are also expected to feature prominently in the club’s long-term planning. Odegaard is now firmly part of that group as Arsenal have already set aside significant funds for extensions and are keen to reward the midfielder for his continued importance.

The Norwegian has developed into far more than simply a creative midfielder since becoming Arsenal captain. His leadership, ability to dictate attacking moves and understanding with the players around him make him one of the defining figures of Arteta’s side. A new agreement would therefore provide Arsenal with both continuity and protection over one of their most valuable assets.

Arsenal keen to secure future contract headache

The timing of the proposed negotiations also makes sense from Arsenal’s perspective. Although none of their senior players are entering the final year of their contracts this season, a significant number are currently tied down until 2028. Odegaard and Rice are among that group, while Kai Havertz and David Raya are also approaching the same contractual timeline.

By beginning discussions now, Arsenal can avoid allowing several important players to enter the final stages of their deals simultaneously. It also gives the club greater control over the squad, particularly if some players fall down the pecking order over the next two seasons. Odegaard’s renewal should arguably be viewed as more than another routine contract extension as Arsenal have spent years building a team around technical quality, tactical consistency and a strong internal hierarchy, and the captain sits at the centre of all three.

His importance is particularly evident in the way Arsenal attack as Odegaard is often the player who connects midfield with the forwards, dictates the tempo in the final third and creates the passing angles that allow Arteta’s system to function.

There is also a symbolic element and Arsenal’s decision to prioritise Odegaard after securing Arteta’s future sends a clear message about the club’s direction: the core of the team that delivered the Premier League title is being preserved. The Gunners still need to manage their 2028 contract situation carefully, but securing Odegaard early would remove one of the biggest potential headaches before it becomes one.