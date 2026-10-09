Jurrien Timber set to advance contract talks with Arsenal

Arsenal and Jurrien Timber are advancing in talks over a new deal, with a possible agreement as part of the club’s wider strategy.

Arsenal are on the verge of making important decisions regarding the future of several players, with a report by Football Insider revealing the club are advancing in talks with Jurrien Timber over a new deal. The Dutch defender has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s plans and could soon follow his manager in committing his long-term future to north London.

Jurrien Timber has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans since joining from Ajax for £34 million in 2023. He missed his entire first season with a cruciate ligament injury but has since become a trusted part of Arteta’s system, helping Arsenal win the Premier League title last season and reach the Champions League final.

Although the versatile Dutch defender has dealt with some injury setbacks this season, his recent involvement with the Netherlands suggests he is fit for the campaign ahead. There are several key contracts for Arsenal to resolve, and Timber is one of the most important. Securing his long-term commitment is a key defensive pillar for Arteta as Arsenal continue their push for domestic and European titles.

Contract discussions at advanced stage

Arsenal had already planned talks over a new deal for Timber earlier this year, and those discussions could now accelerate in the near future. The North London outfit are clearly aiming to secure the futures of their key figures, and they have already agreed a long-term contract with Arteta.

Timber could soon follow suit, with reports from earlier in the summer indicating that talks were already underway to extend his stay. As things stand, negotiations are moving forward and are now at a stage where an agreement could be close..

Arsenal planning broader contract strategy

Beyond the discussions with Timber, several more players are also in line for new deals. Declan Rice is in advanced talks over a fresh agreement, and there are also ongoing discussions around Kai Havertz, David Raya, and Martin Odegaard.

All of those players, including Rice and Timber, have contracts that expire in 2028, placing them at a crucial juncture in their Arsenal careers. The club would be confident of securing their long-term futures, as they are all integral parts of Arteta’s squad both now and for years to come.