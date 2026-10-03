Declan Rice in advanced contract talks with Arsenal

Arsenal and Declan Rice are advancing in contract talks, with the midfielder’s future a top priority for the club alongside a few other names.

According to Caught Offside, Declan Rice is advancing in talks with Arsenal over a new deal, although a fresh agreement is far from agreed. The Gunners view the 80-cap England international’s future as a top priority alongside a few other names, with Rice himself crucial to their recent success.

Declan Rice has played 50 club games on average in each of the last five years as a professional, and that alone is a measure of how important he is for Arsenal. While he has only been here for three campaigns, last season the Gunners lifted the Premier League title after 22 years, and the 27-year-old mainstay has been keen to aid their success.

Rice’s current deal expires in 2028, meaning there is a sense of urgency to get a new deal in place. Arsenal had planned new talks earlier in the year, as per reports, and now they appear to be holding ongoing dialogue with his camp over a renewal.

Arsenal advancing in Declan Rice talks

Rice’s performances have been immense for Arsenal, and he is central to their plan under Mikel Arteta. Having signed from West Ham in a massive £100 million-plus deal back in 2023, the midfielder has wasted little to no time in becoming one of the most vital players in the system.

His displays had previously attracted Real Madrid’s attention, as per reports, although Arsenal never had any plans to listen to offers. Real Madrid already considers the pursuit improbable, as talks over a new deal progress in north London.

Arsenal are now advancing in talks with Rice, and while the new agreement is far from concluded, there is confidence from all parties that it will go through. The midfielder is viewed as a cornerstone of the project, and the club want the matter resolved without delay.

Rice is not alone in receiving a new contract, as Arsenal have also been planning talks with the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and David Raya, with the trio currently on deals ending in 2028. However, the club will take a measured approach in dealing with background talks with their respective camps, as an agreement for Rice appears to be the priority.