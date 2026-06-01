Real Madrid internally pushed to seal Declan Rice deal this summer

Real Madrid are internally discussing signing 27-year-old English international Declan Rice from Arsenal this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, club insiders have urged Florentino Perez to make a move for Declan Rice in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid need more physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Rice could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

However, the 27-year-old has a long-term contract with Arsenal and is an indispensable asset to them while being one of the best players in the Premier League. There is no reason for them to sanction his departure, and it will be difficult for Real Madrid to get the deal done.

The former West Ham United imdfielder is enjoying his football at Arsenal, and he has won the Premier League title with them this season. Rice is unlikely to push for a move away from the North London club.

Real Madrid have been linked with multiple midfielders in recent weeks from the Premier League. They are reportedly keen on Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea and Rodri from Manchester City, respectively. It is clear that they are looking to improve the midfield unit during the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen who they end up with.

Arsenal will not want to sell Declan Rice

Arsenal will consider Rice as an untouchable asset right now. They will look to build on an impressive season and defend their Premier League title next season. The Gunners will also look to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League after losing to PSG in this season’s final. For that to happen, they need to keep their best players. Rice is one of the first names on the team sheet, and his departure would be a huge blow.

Also, selling one of their best players after their most successful season in over two decades would send the wrong message about their ambition. There is no way Arsenal will sanction the departure of the 27-year-old midfielder anytime soon.

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If Real Madrid want to add more quality in the middle of the park, they will need to move on to the targets. The Merengues have endured a disappointing season by their standards, and they will look to win the league title next year. They are in desperate need of quality players.