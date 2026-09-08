Real Madrid face frustration in pursuit of Declan Rice as contract talks sought

Real Madrid have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Arsenal midfield mainstay Declan Rice, as he is in talks to renew his contract at the Emirates.

Arsenal are set to begin contract renewal talks with Declan Rice, with the England international’s future a growing concern amidst interest from Real Madrid. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are also preparing discussions with Martin Odegaard and Jurrien Timber over improved terms, though Rice is the biggest priority.

All three players currently have contracts running until the summer of 2028, but the Gunners are keen to act early rather than allow their key stars to enter the final two years of their deals. Arsenal officials are confident Rice is settled in north London and committed to Mikel Arteta’s project.

However, officials want to reward their most important players and protect them from growing interest elsewhere, particularly from Real Madrid, where influential figures have reportedly identified Rice as a priority target.

Los Blancos are searching for a midfielder capable of controlling the tempo of matches and providing greater security in front of the defence. Their interest in Rice is therefore understandable, particularly as the 27-year-old is entering the prime years of his career.

Arsenal want to keep hold of Rice

Arsenal, though, are determined to prevent any uncertainty surrounding his future. Sporting director Andrea Berta is understood to be working on the contract extensions, with the club’s recent strategy focused on rewarding important players before outside interest can develop into a serious threat.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham in 2023 and has since established himself as one of the Premier League’s outstanding midfielders. While his preferred role is as a central midfielder, his ability to operate in different positions has made him an increasingly valuable part of Arteta’s system.

The England international has made 162 appearances for Arsenal since his arrival, contributing 21 goals and 32 assists. His importance to the team was further underlined by his role in the side that finally ended Arsenal’s 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season.

The Gunners now want to build on that success rather than allow their squad to be disrupted. All three players are reportedly happy at the Emirates and keen to compete for more silverware, with Arsenal targeting sustained domestic success and a first Champions League triumph.

For Real Madrid, an improved contract for Rice could represent a significant setback. A long-term agreement would not necessarily end Los Blancos’ interest, but it could make any future approach considerably more difficult.