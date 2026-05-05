Arsenal expect to agree new deal with Jurrien Timber

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are hoping to agree a new deal with their defensive mainstay Jurrien Timber ahead of the World Cup.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a new deal with Jurrien Timber. The Gunners are increasingly optimistic that the Dutch full-back will commit his long-term future to the club before the World Cup.

People at the North London club consider his renewal a matter of when, not if. They have been in negotiations with his camp since before Christmas. While talks between the two parties continue, they have reached a stage where Arsenal are now confident about getting it over the line.

After coming up the ranks at Ajax and making a name for himself while playing for their first team, he made the move to Arsenal in the summer of 2023. The 24-year-old defender hasn’t looked back since moving to England.

Timber to sign a new long-term deal at Arsenal

While he was primarily a centre-back, Mikel Arteta has converted him into a highly effective right-back. The majority of his appearances come on the flank, but he is capable enough to feature anywhere at the back.

In the ongoing campaign, the Dutch international has been involved in 43 matches and has contributed towards 11 goals. The 24-year-old’s impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed. While he still has over two years left on his deal, the Gunners have been working hard to secure his long-term future with a new deal.

They consider him one of the cornerstones of their project and want him around for years to come. A new deal will not only protect their asset, but they are also ready to reward him with a significant pay hike.

Renewal talks have been going on for some time, and there has been significant progress in recent weeks. They see him as one of the best right-backs in the world, and want to sort out his future before the summer. The expectation is that he will put pen to paper before joining the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.