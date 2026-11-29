Rayan Cherki continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Bayern Munich now joining Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in monitoring the Manchester City playmaker.

According to Fussball News, the 23-year-old remains on the radar of the three European heavyweights, while Chelsea and Liverpool have also previously considered his profile before his £34 million move from Lyon in 2025. Cherki’s versatility makes him particularly attractive, with the Frenchman capable of operating as a No. 10, in attacking midfield or from either wing.

PSG also admire his creativity and ability to influence games from wide areas, while Real Madrid are looking for greater flexibility in attack. Bayern, meanwhile, could view Cherki as a long-term creative option as they assess the future shape of their forward line. For now, though, City have little reason to encourage a January departure. The club regard Cherki as an important part of their plans and are understood to have closed the door on a mid-season sale.

Bayern’s attacking uncertainty could intensify Cherki interest

Cherki’s situation could become more interesting next summer, particularly if Bayern Munich’s own attacking picture changes significantly. The futures of Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala remain subjects of uncertainty, although for very different reasons. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen has refused to guarantee that Olise will remain beyond next summer, saying the club will revisit his future then.

Musiala’s situation is even more complicated as the 23-year-old remains under contract until 2030, but his recent health and injury problems have generated questions around his long-term availability and future. Bayern have insisted that his recovery is currently the priority, although senior figures have publicly raised concerns that have fuelled speculation about his position at the club.

That uncertainty could ultimately influence Bayern’s recruitment strategy. If the German giants lose either attacking star, or decide that further reinforcement is required, Cherki’s ability to play between the lines and create from multiple positions could make him an attractive candidate.

City, however, are believed to have significant financial expectations for the Frenchman, with reports suggesting a potential valuation as high as €150 million. Such a figure would make any move extremely difficult unless circumstances at the Etihad change substantially.

A charismatic player with style

Cherki is exactly the type of player who can become more valuable to Bayern if their attacking hierarchy changes. Olise’s future is not guaranteed beyond next summer, while Musiala’s situation requires careful monitoring rather than assumptions about a departure. That gives Bayern a reason to keep alternative creative profiles under consideration.

Real Madrid and PSG could provide serious competition, with Los Blancos, in particular, keen on boosting their creativity from the central areas due to the void left by Luka Modric and Toni Kroos following their departures. However, City’s position remains the biggest obstacle.

Cherki has the technical quality to fit possession-heavy football and the versatility to operate in several attacking roles, yet €150 million would represent an enormous investment. For now, this looks more like a summer-market storyline than a January transfer. If Bayern’s attacking picture becomes clearer, however, their interest in Cherki could become considerably more serious.