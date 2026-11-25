Bayern Munich could be increasingly willing to consider selling Jamal Musiala next summer, potentially giving Arsenal and Liverpool an opportunity to pursue one of Europe’s most gifted attacking midfielders.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that Musiala’s contract contains a release clause which becomes active at the end of the season. That could give interested clubs a clearer route to negotiations, particularly with Bayern increasingly concerned about the financial commitment attached to the 23-year-old’s contract.

Musiala remains highly regarded in Munich, but his recent availability has raised questions. He has made only four Bundesliga appearances this season, starting once, while ongoing health problems have restricted his involvement.

The German international also missed a significant portion of last season after suffering a serious leg injury. He returned to Bayern’s matchday squad against FC Koln recently but has played only 20 minutes since the middle of September.

Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring situation

Arsenal’s long-standing interest makes sense as Mikel Arteta continues to build a squad capable of competing across multiple competitions. Musiala’s ability to operate as a No.10 or from wider attacking positions would give the Gunners another creative outlet between midfield and attack, while his ability to carry the ball through tight areas could add another dimension against deep defensive blocks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also looking at ways to increase their attacking creativity. Musiala’s versatility would allow him to operate centrally or from the left, offering another player capable of progressing the ball, creating chances and combining with the club’s forwards.

For both clubs, however, his fitness will be a decisive factor. Bayern are understood to be concerned about paying his substantial wages if he cannot consistently return to his previous level, while potential suitors will have to conduct their own assessment before committing to a major investment.

Musiala’s pedigree remains unquestioned. He is a two-time German Player of the Year and shared the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, underlining the level he reached before his recent setbacks. The youngster would be an intriguing opportunity for both Arsenal and Liverpool because neither would simply be signing a prospect.

At his best, he is already capable of changing games through his close control, movement and ability to receive between the lines. For Arsenal, his versatility could complement an already technically strong midfield and attack. Liverpool could use him as another creative link between midfield and the forward line.

If he returns consistently and rediscovers his previous level, Bayern’s willingness to sell could create one of the summer’s biggest transfer battles. If his problems persist, both Arsenal and Liverpool will have considerably more to weigh before making a commitment.