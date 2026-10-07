PSG ready to steal a march on Liverpool in Rayan Cherki chase

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make their move for Rayan Cherki if the Manchester City playmaker becomes available.

The emergence of PSG as a key suitor in the race to sign Rayan Cherki has potentially thrown a major obstacle in Liverpool’s pursuit of the Frenchman according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Cherki has emerged as one of City’s most creative players since arriving from Lyon two summers ago. The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive first campaign with the club, registering 25 goal contributions, while his start to the 2026/27 season has been even more productive, with six contributions in his first eight appearances.

That form has inevitably attracted attention across Europe, particularly with City’s financial case creating uncertainty over the futures of several key players.

PSG keeping a close watch

PSG are understood to be particularly keen on Cherki, with the Ligue 1 champions viewing him as an ideal addition to their attacking options. The club’s preference for developing French talent is another factor behind their interest. His technical ability, versatility and growing experience in the Premier League make him an attractive proposition, while his age also gives PSG considerable scope for long-term value.

However, any move would require a substantial investment. Cherki joined Manchester City for €42.5 million from Lyon and remains under contract until 2030. City would therefore have little reason to accept a modest offer for a player whose reputation has increased significantly since his arrival. PSG, though, could be prepared to act if the Premier League club’s eventual punishment creates an opportunity to negotiate.

Liverpool facing heavy competition

Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring Cherki and could revive their interest if City are forced to sell. They need more creative quality in the final third, as Florian Wirtz has struggled to make his mark in his first 15 months with the club.

The Reds are not alone as Chelsea have previously attempted to sign the France international and remain interested, while Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on his situation. Bayern Munich have been mentioned in some reports, although sources indicate they are not currently considered serious contenders.

Everything ultimately depends on the outcome of Manchester City’s financial case. The club have denied wrongdoing and are appealing the verdict, with the eventual punishment potentially ranging from a points deduction to relegation or other restrictions and until that decision is made, Cherki remains firmly a City player.

PSG’s interest could significantly complicate Liverpool’s plans as Cherki is exactly the type of player who can transform an attack when games become predictable. He can receive between the lines, carry the ball through pressure and create opportunities from seemingly harmless situations.

Liverpool may have the Premier League advantage, but PSG can offer something equally compelling, a return to France and the opportunity to become a major figure at the reigning European champions. The key, however, is Manchester City’s punishment. A normal market would make Cherki extremely expensive because of his contract and recent performances while a forced City sale could change everything.