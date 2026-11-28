Liverpool will look to sign 22-year-old English international Lewis Hall from Newcastle United next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Lewis Hall is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Newcastle United defender.

However, per TEAMtalk, Liverpool have initiated the move by submitting enquiries to discuss a possible deal for Hall. However, Newcastle United will demand a world-record fee for a full-back, over £66 million, to part ways with the Englishman, though the report asserts that they are “adamant” that they have no “desire” to sell the youngster.

Lewis Hall and his meteoric rise

Lewis Hall has quickly evolved into one of the world’s best left-backs since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 22-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with four goals and nine assists. He has been impressive in the 2026/27 season thus far, scoring once and providing two assists in 14 outings thus far. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall is logical due to the urgency to sign a left-back. Luke Shaw is now 32 and has been in the treatment room for most of the ongoing campaign. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into a more advanced role, the need to sign a top-class alternative to Shaw has become more pressing.

As for Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is likely to leave the Merseyside club as a free agent next summer. So, with Milos Kerkez struggling for consistency since arriving from Bournemouth and thereby attracting widespread criticism, Liverpool must sign a top-class left-back to be his alternative.

Hall’s combination of youth, consistency, and high potential makes him a natural fit for both Liverpool and Manchester United. However, Newcastle United proved tough negotiators despite the Englishman’s reported desire to join Manchester United, blocking a deal during the summer transfer window.

What next?

According to reports in the summer, Hall had an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. After Newcastle blocked a move, they moved quickly to tie the young defender to a new contract. With the Magpies still “adamant” about keeping the English international, a move remains contingent on the suitors’ readiness to pay a record fee to sign him.