Carlos Forbs has no desire of leaving Club Brugge midway through the 2026/27 season, while his links with Arsenal have been rubbished.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in Carlos Forbs. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 22-year-old Club Brugge winger.

Who is Carlos Forbs?

Carlos Forbs is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Several wingers from Portugal have burst into the spotlight in recent years, and Forbs has added to that growing tradition, taking over Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary no. 7 strip in the national team. The graduated from the youth division at Manchester City but has risen in prominence since moving to Belgium last year.

Forbs enjoyed a solid debut season with Club Brugge, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 51 outings across all competitions. The Portuguese international has continued from where he left off last term, accumulating 5 goals and 8 assists in 17 appearances thus far. His progress has invariably piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

A man in demand

Newcastle United will pursue a right-sided attacker next year, as Jacob Murphy is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the end of his contract. Even if the Englishman signs a new deal with Newcastle United, they need an alternative on the right flank, and Forbs has emerged as a viable target due to his break of pace and productivity.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Carlos Forbs makes sense. With Alejandro Garnacho not having a future at the West Midlands club, they need a long-term replacement. Additionally, with John McGinn playing on the flanks under Unai Emery, the captain’s advancing age has compelled Aston Villa to seek a long-term successor.

As for Arsenal, a move for Forbs will only be sensible if they sell Noni Madueke, as the English winger has been impressive in Bukayo Saka’s absence this season. However, recent reports have linked Madueke with Aston Villa and a few European giants. So, Forbs, who has breakneck pace and contributes heavily in the final third, is an option worth keeping an eye on, though per TEAMtalk, a deal appears unlikely.

With Arsenal unlikely to be in the equation, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have a better chance of signing Forbs. A deal remains contingent on the Portuguese winger’s stance and Club Brugge’s valuation next summer, with a January deal increasingly unlikely to materialise.