Intermediaries have alerted Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain over the possibility of sealing a move for Bruno Fernandes.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, and Trabzonspor are interested in signing Bruno Fernandes. Additionally, the update reveals that Saudi Pro League clubs remain “actively interested” and that MLS outfits have submitted enquiries.

However, per TEAMtalk, Fernandes wants to remain in Europe if, and when, he departs from Old Trafford. That puts his European suitors at an advantage in the battle for his signature, with the report suggesting that Bayern Munich and PSG have previously been interested in the Manchester United skipper.

Bruno Fernandes and his time at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Manchester United from Sporting CP in a deal worth €55 million in January 2020. The 32-year-old hit the ground running at Old Trafford, and he has been a shining light over the last six and a half years, even though they have been extremely inconsistent during this period.

The Portuguese international was exceptional in the 2025/26 season, scoring eight goals and providing 22 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions, including a Premier League record 21 assists. While Fernandes has not been at his best this season, he still has a decent tally of eight goals and three assists in 16 outings thus far. However, speculation surrounding him has soared this year, with his contract situation alerting several clubs.

What next?

Bayern Munich may need a player of Bruno Fernandes’s profile despite his advancing age. Jamal Musiala faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena amid his mounting health complications. That has compelled Bayern to seek a solution from the market, and they want a productive playmaker who can support Michael Olise and Harry Kane. The Manchester United skipper fits the bill, though Florian Wirtz is also a target.

As for PSG, the chance to recreate Portugal’s midfield trifecta will be too hard to ignore, and pairing Vitinha and Joao Neves with Bruno Fernandes can unlock new facets of the team’s gameplay. However, a January move is unlikely, as the French giants are prioritising signing at least one attacker after losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue to season-ending knee injuries.

Meanwhile, reports before an explosive post-match comment by Fernandes suggested he was ready to sign a new contract with Manchester United. However, the situation has flipped since then, and recent updates claim that the Portuguese international wants to see how the team progresses under Mauricio Pochettino before committing his future to the club. That uncertainty provides his suitors an opening to pursue the veteran playmaker.