Bruno Fernandes defines condition to sign new Manchester United contract

Bruno Fernandes is eager to assess the performance of the team under new manager Mauricio Pochettino before committing to a new deal.

According to The Sun, Bruno Fernandes is in no hurry to commit his future to Manchester United, with the skipper eager to evaluate how the team evolves under new boss Mauricio Pochettino before deciding to stay. The Portuguese playmaker recently rejected a new deal from the club, and this could lead to questions being asked about his future in the coming period.

Manchester United have had a turbulent start to the season, with one win in ten Premier League games resulting in Michael Carrick’s sacking. Mauricio Pochettino is set to take over at Old Trafford once the international break ends and will be tasked with a first big job to get a result at Anfield as the Red Devils take on Liverpool.

While the Argentine is set to take over, the problems at the club are nowhere near a conclusion, with skipper Bruno Fernandes’ future a big issue for Pochettino to resolve. It’s more down to the club to find a solution to his future, as he is in the final year of his deal.

Fernandes has reportedly rejected a recent contract offer, which has sparked speculation ahead of January. The Portuguese playmaker can effectively sign a pre-contract agreement in the winter window, although Manchester United are likely to avoid such a scenario by triggering a one-year extension option they have in his contract.

Fernandes eager to evaluate before committing

The playmaker is not certain about his stay at Manchester United beyond his contractual terms, although there are no suggestions he is guaranteed to leave the club. Despite some links in the media about possible replacements, with suggestions that Como’s Nico Paz is a potential option, the club are still leaning towards finding a solution to the Fernandes contractual issue.

Jobe Bellingham’s name has also been mentioned in that regard as per reports, although all eyes are on Fernandes and what he seeks ahead of a potential contract extension. As per the report, the creative genius wants to evaluate how the team performs under Pochettino in the coming period, which may suggest he will take his sweet time in deciding the next steps for his Manchester United future.

Fernandes could have a plan when it comes to deciding on his future, as he has been the best performer at the club since his £47 million move from Sporting CP in the January window of 2020. However, during his time, the club have not created a squad or an environment conducive to challenging for the Premier League title even once, and it might be that he wants to see Pochettino evolve the team into challengers.