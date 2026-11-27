Chelsea, Fulham, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing 21-year-old French international Sael Kumbedi from VfL Wolfsburg.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, apart from the three Premier League clubs, the City Football Group are also keeping tabs on Sael Kumbedi. The update adds that his suitors have found the youngster’s versatility as an impressive trait that has compelled them to consider a move.

Who is Sael Kumbedi?

Sael Kumbedi is the latest prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. The Frenchman spent his formative years in his homeland, passing through the academies at Académie de Football d’Epinay-Sur-Seine, Paris Saint-Germain, and CC Taverny before graduating from the youth division at Le Havre AC. However, the 21-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Lyon, making 62 appearances, before VfL Wolfsburg signed him last year.

Wolfsburg initially signed Kumbedi on loan in August 2025 before completing a permanent move a few months later. During his stint with the German club, the French defender has made 37 appearances while chipping in with five assists, as many as in his entire Lyon stint. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Chelsea often have a problem of plenty, but the interest in the Wolfsburg full-back is logical. Malo Gusto is increasingly likely to leave the West London club next year, while recent reports have suggested that a January exit may be possible for Marco Palestra. With Reece James struggling to overcome his fitness problems, Chelsea must find a definitive solution to the right-back issues.

Meanwhile, Tottenham’s pursuit makes similar sense. Pedro Porro faces an uncertain future at the North London club amid his links with Barcelona. Spurs are exploring Sael Kumbedi as a long-term successor: his assist returns and defensive stability align with their right-back profile.

As for Fulham, Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne are on the wrong side of 30, with neither offering a consistent long-term solution at right-back. Kumbedi offers a contrast to both: his attacking output (five assists in 37 Wolfsburg appearances) would add width to Fulham’s offensive transition, addressing a tactical gap in their current setup.

All three London clubs possess squad profiles suited to Kumbedi’s integration. His sustained assist output, a rarity for defensive-first full-backs, suggests he could unlock new attacking dimensions across Chelsea, Tottenham, or Fulham, though Wolfsburg’s push to return to the Bundesliga may complicate any winter pursuit.