Chelsea full-back Marco Palestra could return to Serie A next year, amidst interest from multiple Italian clubs.

Marco Palestra looks set to leave Chelsea already, with AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli reportedly eyeing a January transfer for the Italian full-back, according to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues from Atalanta in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £47 million. However, his move to the Premier League has not gone according to plan, and a return to Serie A could now be on the cards.

Palestra earned considerable attention through his performances for Atalanta and an impressive loan spell at Cagliari, where he made 37 appearances and registered five goal contributions. His versatility and ability to operate on either flank made him an attractive addition for Chelsea.

However, the young defender’s start in England was disrupted by a hamstring injury. Since returning to action, he has failed to establish a regular place in the side, raising questions about his prospects at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are already considering reinforcements on the right side of their defence, with Barcelona’s Jules Kounde reportedly among their preferred targets. Reports in Spain suggest the Blues could pursue the French international, and his potential arrival may leave Palestra with fewer opportunities.

Serie A clubs want Palestra in January

That situation has alerted several Italian clubs. AC Milan are looking to strengthen their options at right-back, as they do not have a single specialist in that position. Napoli also need additional depth on the right flank. Giovanni Di Lorenzo remains an important figure, but the club require someone capable of providing competition and cover.

Juventus, meanwhile, are not entirely satisfied with their existing options despite bringing in Zeki Celik during the summer. All three clubs view Palestra’s profile, versatile, capable of contributing in both defensive and attacking phases, and young enough to develop further, as a potential solution to their positional needs.

For Chelsea, allowing a £47 million investment to depart within a year would signal a significant misstep in the transfer market if they fail to recoup what they had spent. Whether that scenario materialises depends on the January transfer window and the arrival of a new right-back.