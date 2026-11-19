Barcelona will demand a “hefty fee” to part ways with 28-year-old French international Jules Kounde in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Jules Kounde is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in January, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Barcelona utility man.

Per Pete O’Rourke, the reigning La Liga champions are willing to cash in Kounde in January, albeit only on their terms. So, the report suggests that Chelsea will be told to “break the bank” to sign the Frenchman from Barcelona in a mid-season deal.

Jules Kounde’s situation at Barcelona

Jules Kounde has evolved from a rock-solid centre-back into a reliable right-back since joining Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022. The 28-year-old has made substantial progress over the past four years, even though he has not played in his preferred position during this period. He has also become the first-choice right-back for France.

The French international has made nearly 200 appearances for Barcelona thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 23 assists. However, Kounde’s involvement has reduced in the ongoing campaign, as he started only four of the 13 games that they have played this season, managing only 458 minutes of game time in eight overall outings. Despite that, he has retained popularity in the market.

London calling?

Jules Kounde has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time, and the Blues were reportedly keen on signing him before he joined Barcelona. The continued interest makes sense, as Malo Gusto faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. The more pressing area of concern is centre-back, even though Xabi Alonso has multiple central defenders in his squad.

The Blues have kept only two clean sheets in the ongoing campaign thus far, and the lack of solidity at the back has become a glaring concern for the team. With Wesley Fofana becoming an unreliable defender, Chelsea must return to the market for a centre-back who can forge a long-term partnership alongside Maxence Lacroix and Levi Colwill.

Kounde’s ability to play as a right-back adds to his appeal, and he may be the ideal solution for the right side of the back three if Alonso prefers a 3-4-2-1 formation. Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona will be ready to cash in on the Frenchman, though with the Blaugrana now demanding a “hefty fee”, Chelsea must set significant funds aside for a January deal.