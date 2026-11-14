Barcelona approve Jules Kounde exit, player wants London move amid Chelsea links.

Chelsea are keeping a close watch on Jules Kounde as they assess their defensive options for January.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the Barcelona defender has emerged as a leading candidate to replace Malo Gusto if the French full-back leaves Stamford Bridge.

Gusto is considering his future at Chelsea and the club are prepared to sanction his departure if they can find a suitable replacement. Kounde’s ability to operate both centrally and at right-back makes him an especially attractive option for Xabi Alonso.

The 28-year-old is currently dealing with an ankle problem, although Chelsea have been informed that the injury is not expected to be long-term. That has not stopped the Blues from examining the possibility of bringing him back to London. Kounde’s experience also makes him a different proposition from a conventional right-back. He can provide defensive cover in multiple positions while maintaining the technical quality required in Alonso’s system.

Barcelona weigh sales as Kounde considers his options

Barcelona’s financial position means their January plans remain dependent on generating funds through player sales, and Kounde is now one of the situations being assessed by the club. The defender is aware that Barcelona are exploring alternatives in defence, prompting his representatives to examine potential destinations.

Ronald Araujo’s possible permanent transfer to Liverpool is another major situation being considered as the Catalan club look to create room for their own recruitment plans. There is interest in Kounde from the Saudi Pro League, but his preference is reportedly to remain in Europe.

The Premier League is understood to be his priority, while a move to London would particularly appeal to him. That gives Chelsea an obvious advantage. Kounde previously came close to joining the Blues before eventually choosing Barcelona, and the possibility of working under Alonso could further strengthen the appeal of Stamford Bridge.

Kounde joined Barcelona from Sevilla in July 2022 and has since made 196 appearances, winning seven major honours, including three LaLiga titles. Signing the Frenchman makes sense for Chelsea precisely because he would solve more than one problem. If Gusto leaves, the Blues would need another right-sided defender, but simply replacing him with another specialist full-back could leave the squad lacking flexibility.

Kounde offers that flexibility immediately. His experience at the highest level would also provide Alonso with a reliable option capable of moving between right-back and centre-back depending on the tactical situation. The bigger question is whether Chelsea should commit significant money to a 28-year-old when their recruitment strategy has generally focused on younger players.

If Barcelona genuinely need sales to fund their January plans and Kounde wants the Premier League, Chelsea could have a rare opportunity. The conditions appear favourable, but the financial terms will ultimately determine whether this becomes a serious move or simply another name on the Blues’ shortlist.