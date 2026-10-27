Liverpool begin work on €55 million move for Ronald Araujo

Liverpool are making moves to sign Barcelona misfit Ronald Araujo on a permanent basis.

Liverpool are considering activating the €55 million purchase option for Ronald Araujo, as per a report by Fichajes. The Reds are working towards a permanent deal for the 27-year-old Barcelona loanee, who has established himself in Andoni Iraola’s starting lineup since arriving at Anfield.

The Uruguayan international is reportedly reluctant to return to Barcelona while Hansi Flick remains in charge, which strengthens the Merseyside club’s case for a permanent deal. Recent reports have also suggested that the reigning La Liga champions are hopeful Araujo will remain at Anfield beyond this season.

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 and earned promotion to the first team in 2020, eventually becoming an important figure in the Catalan club’s defence. However, injuries and a loss of prominence under Flick have complicated his position, leading Barcelona to sanction a loan move with an option to buy.

Why do Liverpool want a permanent move for Araujo?

His performances in England have helped revive his prospects. In 12 matches, he has racked up close to 800 minutes and has also contributed to three goals. Although the player prefers playing at centre-back, Iraola has deployed him at right-back, where his tackling and ability to recover possession have proved valuable.

He completed 90 minutes in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion this past weekend, demonstrating his ability to handle the demands of the role. Captain Virgil van Dijk praised the intensity he brought to the performance, with the clean sheet underlining his contribution to the defensive effort.

Araujo had been substituted at half-time in each of his previous two appearances, but his response against Brighton has strengthened the case for keeping him in the starting lineup. Liverpool’s interest in the summer was bolstered by recent defensive departures; Ibrahima Konate left gaps the Uruguayan international has helped address, with his versatility an important asset for Iraola.

The €55 million purchase option could allow Liverpool to avoid competing with rival clubs in an open transfer battle next summer. Formal reviews of the proposed payment schedule are reportedly planned for November and December, with the club assessing whether to complete the move before the 2027 pre-season.

Araujo’s future at Barcelona remains dependent on Flick’s plans. The defender is reportedly unwilling to return unless he receives assurances over regular first-team football, making a permanent switch to Liverpool an increasingly plausible outcome. If he maintains his current level of performance, Liverpool could move ahead with the €55 million deal and turn his loan spell into a permanent stay at Anfield.