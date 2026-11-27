Celtic could create a roadblock in Leeds United’s pursuit of goalscoring machine Camilo Duran, with suggestions they will demand a huge fee for the attacker.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United could face a challenging prospect in their chase of Camilo Duran, with Celtic set to demand a prohibitive fee in January. The Scottish giants are not keen to part ways with the player, who only joined in the summer, and while Leeds United could tempt the Colombian, the asking price from the Premiership side could make this chase difficult.

Daniel Farke is eager to add a new striker with the ability to adapt to the Premier League quicker than usual and one who could compete with his starting strikers. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor are the starters for Leeds United in the two-man attacking frontline, while Lukas Nmecha is the only other player capable of playing the role.

Nmecha is likely to return to the Bundesliga next summer, and irrespective of his possible departure, Farke is eager to add a striker in January as an addition rather than a replacement. There are some options being mentioned, such as Yassir Zabiri, who has excelled in La Liga with Racing Santander while on loan from Stade Rennais this season.

Middlesbrough’s Will Lankshear is also a reported target, with Leeds United widening their net to find a suitable centre-forward addition ahead of January. One more name on their list is that of Celtic centre-forward Camilo Duran, who has been excellent for the Scottish giants since his summer move from Qarabag.

Leeds United face a massive challenge in the Duran chase

The Colombian international has scored 15 goals across all competitions for Celtic this season, in addition to providing six assists. He is their best performer this season, and naturally, the Premiership side are reluctant to sell him six months after signing him.

Leeds United’s reported interest in Duran will certainly carry an appeal for the Colombian if he does wish to make the grade to the Premier League. However, Celtic are set to create a roadblock by demanding an exorbitant asking price for the player should Farke’s side get serious about chasing the striker with 21 goals and assists to his name this season.

It’s still unclear how much Celtic would want for Duran in January, as they may hold on to their stance in the winter window more than next summer. Leeds United are expected to keep tabs on Duran’s performances moving ahead, although paying a big fee remains in doubt.