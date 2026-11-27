Leeds United will look to sign 24-year-old Colombian international Camilo Duran from Scottish Premiership champions Celtic next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, while Camilo Duran has emerged as a target for Leeds United, it would take an “extraordinary” offer to secure his services in the winter transfer window. Nevertheless, the Whites are closely monitoring the 24-year-old Celtic striker’s progress at the Scottish club.

Per TEAMtalk, a January transfer is also “prohibitive” for Leeds United due to what would be an “extremely high” asking price from Celtic for a mid-season departure. The report adds that the West Yorkshire outfit are ready to shelve the move for Duran until next summer.

Camilo Duran and his career so far

Camilo Duran is the latest attacking prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Despite being only 24 years old, the player is already a well-travelled footballer, having represented clubs in Colombia, Brazil, Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Scotland, and he arrived at Celtic in the summer after an impressive stint with Qarabag that yielded 15 goals and 10 assists in 45 appearances.

The spell with Celtic has been even more impressive, as Duran has amassed 15 goals and six assists in only 23 outings thus far. The Colombian striker’s exploits have helped him become a regular for his national side in the last two international breaks, and his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Camilo Duran is understandable. The Whites are scouring the market for a striker to reduce the over-dependence on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. While the Englishman has been impressive since arriving on a free transfer last year, Lukas Nmecha faces an uncertain future at Elland Road due to his frustrations over a lack of game time.

Several candidates, including Dion Beljo, have thus emerged on Leeds United’s wishlist, with Duran also a viable target. The South American attacker has impressed with his ability to be a poacher, while his intelligent movement aligns with Daniel Farke’s aggressive style of play.

However, with a January deal not on the cards, Leeds United may risk inviting intense competition for Duran’s signature. Until then, per TEAMtalk, the West Yorkshire outfit will continue to monitor his Celtic form through the January window, positioning themselves for a summer approach when the Scottish club’s negotiating stance may soften.