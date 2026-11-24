Leeds United face strong competition for Yassir Zabiri, with Real Betis emerging as the club currently best positioned to sign the Rennes-owned striker in 2027.

The 21-year-old has exploded onto the scene in La Liga during a loan spell with Racing Santander, scoring 11 goals in 13 league appearances. His remarkable form has attracted attention from clubs across Europe, with Leeds among those closely monitoring his development.

Daniel Farke’s side are actively assessing the striker market as they look to add greater depth and competition to their attack. Zabiri’s goalscoring record makes him an obvious candidate, particularly given his ability to deliver consistently in one of Europe’s top leagues.

However, Leeds could struggle to compete with Real Betis because of the Spanish club’s European status. Betis can potentially offer Zabiri Champions League football, giving them a significant advantage over the Premier League side. According to Football Insider, the Andalusian club are ahead of Leeds in the race, although no agreement has been reached.

Rennes hold key to Zabiri’s future

The biggest complication for all interested clubs is Zabiri’s parent club Rennes. The Ligue 1 outfit are reluctant to sell their young forward in the near future and could decide that he should complete his current loan spell before making a decision over his future. Racing Santander are also interested in keeping Zabiri permanently after his outstanding performances, although their ability to finance such a deal remains uncertain.

That leaves Leeds and Betis waiting for Rennes to establish their plans. A permanent transfer could require Zabiri to return from Spain before another club can complete a deal, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. For Leeds, the attraction is straightforward. Farke wants another reliable attacking option, and Zabiri’s 11 goals in 13 La Liga matches suggest he could provide the finishing quality required to strengthen the squad.

Betis, meanwhile, can offer the additional attraction of Champions League football, potentially making their project more appealing to the player. Leeds should continue monitoring Zabiri, but this is becoming a difficult pursuit. His numbers are impossible to ignore, and 11 goals in 13 La Liga appearances at just 21 makes him exactly the type of emerging striker clubs across Europe will want to secure.

The problem for Leeds is that Betis can offer something they cannot guarantee: Champions League football. For a young forward looking to establish himself at the highest level, that could be decisive. Rennes also hold considerable power as they own the player and can dictate the timing of his return from Santander and have little reason to rush into a sale while his value continues to rise.

Leeds need to move quickly if they believe Zabiri is their ideal striker. Otherwise, Betis or even Santander could ultimately secure the forward before the Whites have a realistic chance to make their move.