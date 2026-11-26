Manchester United have revived their interest in Victor Osimhen as they assess attacking options for the coming transfer windows, but the Nigerian striker is increasingly likely to remain at Galatasaray until the summer.

A report by TEAMtalk claims that Osimhen remains under consideration as Manchester United prepare for a major rebuild under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The club’s January priorities include adding a striker, a left-sided centre-back and a left-back, making the centre-forward position one of their most urgent areas to address.

Osimhen would fit that requirement immediately. The 27-year-old is an established No.9 with a proven goalscoring record and the physical profile to lead the line in the Premier League. Since joining Galatasaray from Napoli in a deal worth around £65 million, he has continued to produce at an exceptional level, registering 69 goals and 19 assists in 85 appearances for the Turkish club.

The striker also remains attracted to the prospect of playing in England, with the Premier League understood to be his preferred next destination amid his links with Manchester United.

Galatasaray unwilling to weaken squad

Despite the mutual appeal, a January transfer looks extremely difficult. Galatasaray have no intention of allowing their leading goalscorer to leave halfway through the season. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig champions made Osimhen’s move permanent in 2025 and have him under contract until 2029, giving them a strong negotiating position.

The club are focused on defending their domestic title and progressing in Europe, and losing a player who has become central to those ambitions would represent a major sporting setback. Sources expect Galatasaray to reject any formal approach this winter.

Osimhen himself is also understood to be comfortable remaining in Istanbul until the end of the campaign. Rather than forcing an immediate departure, he is prepared to continue helping Galatasaray before reassessing his future in the summer.

Manchester United will therefore have to consider alternate targets in January. AS Monaco’s Folarin Balogun and Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney are among the forwards who could come under consideration, while an attacking arrival could also influence Joshua Zirkzee’s future.

A statement signing for Manchester United

Osimhen would be an obvious statement signing for Pochettino, as Manchester United need a striker capable of providing consistent goals immediately, and his combination of movement, physicality and penalty-box instinct makes him particularly well suited to Premier League football.

But January is the wrong time to pursue him aggressively. Galatasaray have little incentive to sell, while Osimhen himself appears content to finish the season in Turkey. United should therefore avoid allowing the pursuit to distract from their immediate recruitment needs.

A short-term solution could strengthen the squad now, while Osimhen can remain a major target for the summer. If his form continues at its current level, however, Manchester United will face serious competition and a potentially substantial fee when the window reopens.