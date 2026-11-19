Manchester United may look to sign 27-year-old Nigerian international Victor Osimhen from Galatasaray in January.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Manchester United will aim to sign a striker, with the club ready to back Mauricio Pochettino by “spending big” in the winter transfer window. So, the struggling Premier League giants have compiled a four-player wishlist of strikers to pursue in the coming weeks.

Per Caught Offside, Osimhen is not the only striker on Manchester United’s wishlist, with Vangelis Pavlidis, Serhou Guirassy, and Ivan Toney also on their radar. The report suggests that the Galatasaray striker is a player “Pochettino would be really keen to work with” next year.

How has Victor Osimhen fared at Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has continued to enhance his reputation as one of the world’s best strikers since joining Galatasaray from Napoli. The 27-year-old moved to Turkiye in September 2024 after issues behind the scenes at the Serie A club. Galatasaray initially signed him on loan before sealing a permanent deal 12 months later.

In his first season with Cimbom, Osimhen was excellent, delivering consistent goal contributions. He has maintained his high standards since then, accumulating 22 goals and 8 assists in 33 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign while starting this term with ten goals and three assists in 11 appearances thus far. Such figures have compelled several high-profile clubs to pursue his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Victor Osimhen has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest reflects the urgency to sign a productive forward, having struggled in the absence of Benjamin Sesko in the ongoing campaign. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while capable, play better as wingers or in attacking midfield roles.

More importantly, Joshua Zirkzee’s lack of involvement will soon lead to a move away from Old Trafford, thus creating the need to sign a replacement. Manchester United intend to replace Zirkzee with a prolific forward; Osimhen’s physical profile and goal record make him an appealing target, as he has established himself as one of the world’s best strikers.

Prising the Nigerian striker away from Galatasaray midway through the season may be a tall order, considering Galatasaray will be competing for the Turkish Super Lig title. Nevertheless, with the Caught Offside report revealing a four-player wishlist, the transfer window opens in January; Osimhen remains a priority, though Galatasaray’s title push may complicate the deal.