Manchester United have yet to establish contact over a possible move for 27-year-old Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Victor Osimhen is increasingly unlikely to leave Galatasaray in the winter transfer window. The 2025/26 Turkish Super Lig winners are “firmly focused” on winning a fifth consecutive league title and will not entertain bids to part ways with key players midway through the campaign.

Per TEAMtalk, Manchester United are also aware of the difficulties of signing Osimhen in January. So, with that in mind, the report reveals that the struggling Premier League giants are focusing on alternatives, with Nicolo Tresoldi, Igor Matanovic, and Folarin Balogun on their wishlist.

Victor Osimhen and his continued progress at Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has retained his status as one of the world’s best strikers since joining Galatasaray from Napoli. The 27-year-old departed Italy in September 2024 after issues behind the scenes at the Serie A club. Galatasaray initially signed him on loan before completing a permanent deal ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Throughout his stint in Turkiye, Osimhen has retained consistency in the final third and accumulated 22 goals and 8 assists in 33 outings across all competitions in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, the ongoing campaign has seen him score ten goals and provide three assists in 11 appearances thus far. Such figures have kept high-profile clubs interested in him.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Victor Osimhen has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Red Devils need a clinical forward due to their goalscoring struggle in the absence of Benjamin Sesko in the ongoing campaign. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while reliable players, are better-suited in their natural positions instead of being forced to lead the line.

More importantly, Joshua Zirkzee’s lack of involvement is likely to lead to a January departure for the Dutchman, thus creating the need to sign a replacement. Osimhen’s physical profile and goal record make him a natural fit as that replacement, and multiple reports have linked him with United.

However, prising the striker away from Galatasaray appears difficult. The Turkish club’s reluctance makes sense, as Osimhen is pivotal to Buruk’s title challenge, and his performances are central to their campaign. So, Manchester United are right to look elsewhere before possibly returning for his signature next summer.