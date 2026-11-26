Liverpool will look to re-sign 23-year-old English international Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Liverpool will plan to sign at least two versatile centre-backs next year, with a permanent move for Ronald Araujo also on the agenda. The Reds are eager to bolster their defensive unit, as Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk face an uncertain future at Anfield.

Per TEAMtalk, Liverpool have “have maintained regular scouting checks on former academy graduate Quansah throughout his stint in Germany”, with his progress compelling them to launch a move. The Merseyside outfit possess a buyback clause worth £50 million in the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen, though it expires after next summer’s transfer window.

Jarell Quansah and his career so far

Jarell Quansah has found a stable footing since completing a surprise move to Bayer Leverkusen in July 2025. The Englishman spent his formative years at Liverpool after arriving from Woolston Rovers and developed through the ranks at the Merseyside club, featuring over 50 times while chipping in with three goals and three assists.

However, a lack of pathway to a first-choice role compelled the 23-year-old to move abroad. The English international has already made 59 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, including 15 this season, contributing 6 goals and 1 assist. Meanwhile, his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

Anfield return on the horizon?

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool are closely monitoring Jarell Quansah’s situation. The interest reflects Liverpool’s defensive concerns. Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk’s uncertain futures have prompted a search for centre-back depth. Additionally, the right-back spot remains an area of concern due to Jeremie Frimpong’s inconsistent performances.

So, the defensively-astute Quansah could be a credible option for Liverpool. According to TEAMtalk, the Englishman could replace Joe Gomez, with the long-serving defender increasingly likely to depart from Anfield after the 2026/27 season. However, a move for their former defender will not be straightforward.

Recent reports have claimed that Quansah is hesitant to rejoin Liverpool, which makes sense, as a first-choice role is unlikely if Araujo completes a permanent move to Anfield. At 23, Quansah possesses the age profile to develop into a consistent starter if first-team opportunity materialises.