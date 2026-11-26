Argentine attacker Julian Alvarez is unlikely to leave Atletico Madrid in January, amid rising interest from PSG as well as Arsenal.

According to TEAMtalk, some of the teams eager to explore a move for Julian Alvarez in January are set to face disappointment. The Argentine attacker is not planning on leaving at least until the summer, and Atletico Madrid hold a similar stance for January, with PSG and Arsenal in the mix to sign him.

The summer transfer window saw massive drama surrounding Julian Alvarez unfold, as Barcelona’s persistent efforts were thwarted by Atletico Madrid. Despite reports of the player being unhappy due to the failure to join the Catalan club, he has been slowly integrated into Diego Simeone’s plans, with the Argentine manager not eager to part ways midway through the season.

Apart from Barcelona, Arsenal were viewed as the other big suitor at the time, and they did put in some work to understand if a move was possible in any capacity. The Gunners are still interested and somewhat viewed as a strong contender ahead of the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta still wants a new striker for his attack and views Alvarez as a key target, which could lead to a push to bring him in if he were ever made available. The feeling that they will be alert to his situation has been reiterated following some movements in the market, as according to TEAMtalk, PSG reportedly contacted the 26-year-old World Cup winner.

PSG, Arsenal unlikely to sign Julian Alvarez in January

PSG are now seen as a strong contender to sign the Argentine attacker, as they have been tracking him since the summer. At this moment, the Parisians are in a dire situation following the season-ending ACL injuries picked up by key attackers Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue, a big blow to their chances of winning the Champions League for a third successive year.

Les Parisiens have explored other moves for players apart from Alvarez, including reported links with Chelsea’s Estevao Willian. The need for quality attackers is clear, as Luis Enrique may feel he cannot compete the whole season at a high level with his current set of attackers. As a result, they have also been linked with Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki.

As for Alvarez, Atletico Madrid have no plans to part ways with him in January, and the player’s camp are also not eager to move in the winter market. The summer transfer window might open up fresh avenues in this Alvarez saga, as the level of interest then will tempt the player as well as the Colchoneros to consider a sale.