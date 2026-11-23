Paris Saint-Germain are set to enter the market for a wide attacker in January, with 19-year-old Chelsea prodigy Estevao Willian a target.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain recently reached out to Chelsea to discuss a possible move for Estevao Willian. However, the West London club swiftly rebuffed the enquiry, as they have no interest in parting ways with the 19-year-old winger in the winter transfer window.

Per TEAMtalk, the Chelsea wonderkid is not the only Brazilian on PSG’s radar, with Les Parisiens also submitting enquiries to discuss deals for Bournemouth winger Rayan and Napoli attacker Alisson Santos, with the latter described as the “more attainable” target for the Ligue 1 club.

Estevao Willian and his time in England so far

Estevao Willian has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Chelsea from Palmeiras in July 2025. The 19-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge with hype and fanfare surrounding him after his exploits in age-group football in Brazil. The teenage prospect was impressive in his debut season (8 goals, 4 assists in only 1,676 minutes of game time), though his campaign ended prematurely due to a thigh injury, which also forced him to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the start to the 2026/27 campaign has been frustrating, as the Brazilian international has managed only 368 minutes of game time in 11 outings thus far, though he has been impressive in his sporadic appearances. Nevertheless, the irregular involvement has given prospective suitors hope of securing a deal.

A man in demand

PSG’s interest in Estevao Willian is understandable. Luis Enrique has an crippling injury crisis to worry about for the remainder of the 2026/27 campaign, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue are in the treatment room with season-ending knee injuries.