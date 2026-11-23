Paris Saint-Germain are considering a January loan move for Chelsea forward Estevao Willian.

Luis Enrique is looking for additional attacking options amid an injury crisis plaguing his squad, with Estevao a target, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The injuries suffered by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue have reduced PSG’s options in the final third, forcing the French champions to explore the market for reinforcements. Estêvão has consequently emerged as an intriguing possibility for a club seeking immediate depth without committing to a major permanent transfer.

The 19-year-old fits the profile PSG could be looking for. His acceleration, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations would give Luis Enrique another direct attacking outlet capable of operating from wide areas. A loan would also allow PSG to add attacking quality while keeping their longer-term recruitment plans flexible.

Chelsea hold the key to a potential deal

Estevao’s availability will ultimately depend on Chelsea’s position. The Brazilian is viewed as a significant long-term investment by the Premier League club, meaning PSG would need the Blues to consider temporarily releasing one of their most highly rated young forwards.

For PSG, the attraction is obvious. Rather than replacing Kvaratskhelia or Doue with an established veteran, Estevao would provide a different profile: youthful energy, unpredictability and considerable room for development.

His ability to play from the wing while also contributing in advanced attacking positions would give Enrique greater flexibility when rotating his frontline during the second half of the campaign. The French side are therefore examining whether Chelsea could be persuaded to approve a temporary move, although there is currently no indication that negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

A potentially win-win deal on the cards

Estevao makes sense for PSG precisely because this would not need to be viewed as a conventional replacement signing. The injuries to Kvaratskhelia and Doue have created an immediate problem, but PSG should also be thinking beyond the next few months.

At 19, Estevao represents the kind of high-ceiling talent that fits the club’s long-term ambitions. His direct style could add something different to an attack that can sometimes become overly dependent on individual moments from its established stars.

The biggest question is whether Chelsea would see any sporting benefit in allowing him to leave temporarily. If regular first-team opportunities are limited at Stamford Bridge, however, a short spell in Paris could offer valuable senior experience while giving PSG an explosive attacking option. For Enrique, that combination could make Estevao one of the more intriguing solutions to PSG’s current injury problem.