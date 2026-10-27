Atletico Madrid rule out January exit for Julian Alvarez amid Arsenal, PSG links

Arsenal and PSG have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Argentine World Cup winner Julian Alvarez as Atletico Madrid rule out a January exit.

Atletico Madrid have ruled out a January exit for Julian Alvarez, ending Arsenal and PSG’s pursuit of the World Cup winner for now. According to TEAMtalk, Los Rojiblancos have informed both clubs, as well as Alvarez himself, that the 26-year-old will remain at the Metropolitano for the rest of the season. The decision ends hopes of securing a winter move for the Argentine forward.

Arsenal monitored Alvarez throughout the summer amid uncertainty over his future at Atletico Madrid. The former Manchester City forward was reportedly keen to leave, with Barcelona his preferred destination. However, the Spanish club refused to sanction a move to their Catalan rivals.

Arsenal will have to wait until next summer

Atletico Madrid showed greater willingness to sell to Arsenal, holding talks in London with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta as Mikel Arteta’s side explored a potential deal. The North London club have also maintained contact with the forward’s representatives after the summer window closed, hoping he would be more open to a move in the winter.

That prospect appeared to offer renewed encouragement, with Arsenal reportedly well positioned to pursue the Argentine if he decided to leave. However, Atletico’s firm stance has now brought those plans to a halt, with PSG receiving the same message.

Alvarez’s recent return to form has helped strengthen Atletico’s determination to retain him. The forward has rediscovered his place in Diego Simeone’s plans, scoring against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League and Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga.

His public apology to Atletico Madrid supporters has also helped ease tensions. With Simeone backing him and Los Rojiblancos unwilling to negotiate, a January departure now appears highly unlikely. The development is particularly significant for Arsenal, who are looking to improve their attacking options.

Viktor Gyokeres has struggled to meet expectations, while injuries to Bukayo Saka and Christos Tzolis have left Arteta short of options across the forward line. Alvarez’s ability to lead the attack and operate in wider positions made him an attractive target, but Arsenal may now have to explore alternatives.

Despite their longstanding interest in Alvarez, PSG must also look elsewhere. While they were keen on the Argentine, the French giants were not looking at him as someone who can help replace the injured Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Luis Enrique does not intend to sign a forward just for the sake of replacing the Georgian winger. They view Alvarez as someone who can become an integral part of their long-term plans, but for now they will have to wait until the summer to try to sign him.