Arsenal interested in Mohamed Belloumi, price revealed

Arsenal are interested in acquiring the services of Hull City attacking mainstay Mohamed Belloumi.

Arsenal are considering a move for Hull City winger Mohamed Belloumi as they look to strengthen their options out wide, with the Algerian international reportedly available for a fee of £25-35 million.

According to Oussama Benamara, the Gunners have added the 24-year-old to their list of potential targets as they search for players capable of making an impact in the Premier League. However, there has been no formal enquiry or concrete approach from the North London club at this stage.

Hull would be open to selling Belloumi if he expresses a desire to leave, potentially allowing Arsenal to negotiate within their preferred range. The Gunners are reportedly optimistic about securing his services for a reasonable fee, with Leandro Trossard’s arrival from Brighton serving as a possible reference point.

The Gunners signed the Belgian for around £25 million in January 2023, and the North London club could look to repeat that kind of value-for-money business. Belloumi has impressed with his consistent performances, and he even helped Hull secure promotion to the Premier League. Although injuries restricted him to 26 appearances last season, he made an impact during the Championship play-offs and has carried that form into the current campaign.

Why are Arsenal interested in Belloumi?

The Hull City winger has registered three goals and two assists in eight Premier League appearances, underlining his potential to contribute at the highest level. Primarily a right-sided attacker, Belloumi offers versatility across both flanks, delivering the tactical flexibility that could appeal to Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s wide options have been thin since Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli departed, compelling them to seek a solution from the market. Christos Tzolis is injured; Bukayo Saka suffered a thigh injury against Bayern Munich that could sideline him for two months.

Belloumi’s ability to play both flanks offers Arteta tactical flexibility during a congested fixture schedule. Despite Arsenal’s reported interest, a move remains at an early stage, with no formal approach made to Hull.

Much could depend on Belloumi’s willingness to leave and whether the clubs can agree on a suitable fee. Arsenal’s decision to monitor the Algerian international signals their intent to reinforce the right flank; a formal approach and fee agreement remain the next hurdles in the transfer process.