Arsenal better-placed than Barcelona in Julian Alvarez chase as January bid planned

Arsenal are expected to rekindle their chase for Julian Alvarez and appear to be better placed than Barcelona ahead of the January window.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are increasingly likely to revisit their interest in Julian Alvarez as Mikel Arteta seeks a “world-class” forward. A January approach could become a possibility, especially with the Gunners now deemed better placed than Barcelona for the Argentine forward, while Atletico Madrid’s stance is likely to play a major role.

Arsenal may feel they were slightly short in recruiting key attackers during the summer as Mikel Arteta looked to add quality to his frontline. The club were willing to invest heavily, with several names targeted at the time, including Julian Alvarez, as the Gunners boss wanted a “world-class” forward in his ranks and continues to harbour those expectations.

Alvarez reportedly preferred a move to Barcelona, and that was one of the main reasons he did not want to join Arsenal in the summer. Atletico Madrid flatly refused to negotiate a sale with the Catalans and are widely expected to maintain that stance.

This gives Arsenal additional hope of luring the Argentine forward in January, as the Gunners are expected to rekindle their interest in the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in the next window. Arsenal retain an interest in Alvarez heading into the winter market, with Arteta likely to urge another push for his signature.

Arsenal to chase Julian Alvarez again

There are suggestions in the report that Atletico Madrid wanted between €140 million and €150 million for Alvarez during the summer, with no indication that Arsenal had any concerns about paying a significant fee. The Gunners continue to maintain an interest, and reports have suggested they could launch a major offer to test Atletico’s resolve.

Barcelona are also thought to be keeping close tabs on Alvarez’s situation to fill Robert Lewandowski’s void, although Atletico are expected to keep the door firmly shut for the Catalan giants. As a result, Arsenal have a greater chance and remain better placed than Barcelona for the 26-year-old in January.

There is a possibility that Arsenal could make room for Alvarez’s arrival, with Viktor Gyokeres reportedly linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. However, nothing has been confirmed at this stage, and there is every possibility that the Argentine will finish the season under Diego Simeone.

Reports are suggesting that Alvarez would be open to joining Arsenal in January, and the Gunners are well placed to provide the right platform for the Argentine to thrive. At present, there are no ongoing talks, although that could change in the coming period, as Arsenal are increasingly likely to enter the market for the “world-class” attacker that Arteta seeks.