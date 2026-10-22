PSG rival Arsenal in Ibrahim Maza race as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia replacement sought

PSG are all set to compete with Arsenal in pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen sensation Ibrahim Maza as they look to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Bayer Leverkusen prospect Ibrahim Maza as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Arsenal also monitoring the highly rated attacking midfielder. According to Fichajes, PSG have moved the 20-year-old Algerian international towards the top of their transfer shortlist after Kvaratskhelia suffered a serious knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

The Georgian winger sustained an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during PSG’s 4-2 victory over Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week, leaving the pitch in the 59th minute. His absence represents a significant setback for Luis Enrique, particularly with Ousmane Dembele also experiencing muscular problems during the match.

PSG are now assessing their options to maintain their attacking strength, and Maza has emerged as an intriguing candidate. The Bayer Leverkusen youngster has made an impressive start to the season, recording three goals and three assists in eight appearances.

Maza is naturally an attacking midfielder but can also operate from the left, cutting inside to create chances. This adaptability suits Enrique’s system, allowing deployment as a conventional attacker or wide playmaker who moves centrally, useful cover during Kvaratskhelia’s absence.

Arsenal could provide stiff competition to PSG in Ibrahim Maza race

However, PSG are not alone in monitoring Maza. Arsenal are also understood to be interested in the youngster as they look to strengthen their options on the left flank.

The Gunners parted ways with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard during the summer and brought in Christos Tzolis. Maza could provide additional competition and cover on the left while offering Mikel Arteta another option in attacking midfield.

Any January move depends on Bayer Leverkusen’s assessment. Maza is contracted until June 2030; the Bundesliga club has opened talks over an extension with a significant pay hike reflecting his importance. If he rejects the renewal offer, the reigning Ligue 1 and Champions League holders could accelerate their pursuit.

PSG are expected to continue scouting Maza in the Bundesliga before deciding whether to formalise their interest. Bayer Leverkusen’s decision on a new contract will be central to whether Maza departs this January.