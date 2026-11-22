Paris Saint-Germain are already assessing potential additions ahead of next summer’s transfer window, with Luis Enrique considering significant changes to his attacking department.

As reported by Fichajes, the French champions are monitoring developments surrounding a highly rated Premier League talent who could become an important recruitment target.

The Ligue 1 champions are particularly concerned about maintaining their attacking creativity should one of their established stars depart. Although no concrete negotiations have begun, the club’s recruitment strategy could change considerably depending on developments over the coming months.

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki has emerged as a player admired by Luis Enrique, who reportedly views the 23-year-old French international as a possible replacement for Ousmane Dembele.

The PSG manager appreciates Cherki’s technical ability, positional flexibility and creativity between the lines. His capacity to operate centrally or drift inwards from the right flank makes him particularly attractive within Enrique’s fluid attacking system. However, any pursuit would reportedly depend on Dembele leaving Paris, with PSG yet to initiate formal discussions over a potential transfer.

Manchester City reluctant to entertain Cherki departure

Cherki joined Manchester City in a £34 million deal and remains under contract until June 2030, placing the Premier League giants in a commanding negotiating position. City reportedly have no intention of easily surrendering one of their most gifted attacking players, particularly given his age and considerable development potential.

Nevertheless, uncertainty surrounding the club’s ongoing financial regulations case could potentially influence their future recruitment and transfer planning. Any such consequences remain hypothetical, and there is currently no indication that City are preparing to sell Cherki.

PSG are expected to monitor developments closely, although the proposed move faces two significant obstacles: Dembele’s uncertain future and City’s reluctance to negotiate. For now, Cherki remains an ambitious target rather than the subject of an advanced transfer operation.

Cherki offers creativity, but replacing Dembele is complicated

Cherki would be an intriguing addition to PSG, particularly under a manager who values technical intelligence, positional interchange and the ability to unlock compact defensive structures.

His greatest strength is his creativity in congested areas. Comfortable receiving possession between midfield and defence, Cherki can manipulate opponents through close control and incisive passing, attributes that suit Enrique’s possession-oriented philosophy.

However, replacing Dembele would require more than simply adding another gifted attacker. The Frenchman’s explosive pace, direct running and ability to stretch defensive lines provide qualities that Cherki does not replicate consistently.

There is also the question of Manchester City’s willingness to negotiate. With Cherki contracted until 2030, PSG would have little leverage unless circumstances changed dramatically. Cherki could eventually become a central figure in PSG’s attack, but he should be viewed as a different tactical solution rather than a direct Dembele replacement.