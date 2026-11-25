Manchester United view Adrien Truffert as a dream target ahead of January, with a left-back signing deemed a priority.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have continued to identify a new left-back ahead of the January transfer window, with Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert viewed as a dream target. The Red Devils are desperate to have quality additions to their squad, with their pursuit of the Frenchman remaining unclear at this point as Bournemouth have not clarified if they are willing to sell.

Manchester United find themselves 19th in the Premier League standings following their 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. This was another game that exposed their problems in defence, particularly the left-back slot, where key starter Luke Shaw has been missing through injury since October 10, when they drew with Tottenham.

One of the key areas for improvement is that left-back slot ahead of the January window, with a few options already being considered as per media reports. Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is a key target, while the club are keeping tabs on many other names.

Lewis Hall is another name that has featured on their list since the summer, although Newcastle United’s potentially high asking price would prevent a January move as far as Manchester United and their finances are concerned. Another name is that of Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert, with the Red Devils now viewing him as a dream target of sorts for the left-back role.

Manchester United to chase Adrien Truffert?

Truffert could be viewed in a similar vein to Hall, either through their price tags or overall quality. This brings Manchester United into the picture, and their interest in signing the Frenchman ahead of January. The 25-year-old left-back has been ever-present for Bournemouth since his move from Rennes in the summer of 2025, and much like Andoni Iraola, Marco Rose views him as a key starter in his squad.

That raises the next question of whether Manchester United’s interest in Truffert could lead to an approach, and whether Bournemouth will sell. The Cherries are certainly under some pressure as Liverpool are also keen on Truffert, as per reports, and they remain in a strong position given the 25-year-old left-back still has a contract there until 2030.

Manchester United will probably make enquiries in the background for Truffert to at least understand if Bournemouth have any intention to sell the player. If they do, the Cherries will probably demand a price point that may prove prohibitive for the Red Devils, and unless there is a reasonable number presented, any deal may appear challenging, if not near impossible, for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.