Newcastle United could demand as much as £80 million for Lewis Hall if Manchester United or another major club attempts to prise the England international away from St. James’ Park.

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness via Football Insider believes Hall’s rapid development and impressive performances for England have significantly increased his market value. The 22-year-old strengthened his reputation during England’s Nations League victory over Spain, producing an assured display against Lamine Yamal.

Hall’s performance was particularly significant given the quality of the opponent. He had previously faced Yamal during Newcastle United’s Champions League meeting with Barcelona, further demonstrating his ability to compete against elite attacking players. Wyness believes those performances could put Hall in a different financial bracket when Newcastle eventually consider selling.

Manchester United face huge financial hurdle

Manchester United’s reported interest in strengthening at left-back could make Hall an attractive target, but Newcastle are under no pressure to sell a player who has become increasingly important to their plans. Wyness believes Hall’s age is another factor that could drive his eventual price towards record territory.

“He’s at the perfect age as well,” Wyness told Football Insider, while suggesting that the left-back’s valuation could rise to around £80 million.

The former Everton chief also pointed to the growing cost of elite defenders, arguing that Newcastle could be positioned to demand a premium fee because of Hall’s ability and position. The current record for a left-back is believed to be the £68 million Bayern Munich paid Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019. Josko Gvardiol’s £77 million move to Manchester City was higher, although he has primarily operated as a centre-back. Wyness therefore sees a realistic possibility of Hall surpassing both figures.

“There’s no doubt he is a talent. The Newcastle fans will tell you he’s been outstanding for a long time now.”

Newcastle United in a strong position

Newcastle’s position is understandable as Hall is no longer simply a promising academy product who might develop into a top-level full-back; his performances against elite opposition are providing evidence that he can already operate at that level. That makes Manchester United’s potential interest particularly complicated.

If Newcastle believe Hall can become one of the Premier League’s premier left-backs, there is little reason to accept anything close to a conventional market valuation. The £80 million figure may initially sound excessive, but Newcastle’s negotiating position is strong.

Hall is young, English, versatile and improving, while his performances for the national team only increase his visibility. Wyness’s prediction of a record fee is therefore not impossible. If several elite clubs enter the race, Newcastle could have every reason to hold out for a premium and potentially push the left-back transfer record into new territory.