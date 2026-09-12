Manchester United keeping tabs on Adrien Truffert

Manchester United will attempt to sign 24-year-old French left-back Adrien Truffert from Bournemouth next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Adrien Truffert remains the subject of interest from Manchester United after they briefly considered a move in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Bournemouth defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Truffert is now a top target for Manchester United as they attempt to finally sign a left-back next year. Meanwhile, Bournemouth will demand around £60 million to part ways with the Frenchman.

How has Adrien Truffert fared at Bournemouth?

Adrien Truffert has established himself as one of the most reliable left-backs in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Stade Rennais last year. Born in Liege, the 24-year-old spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at ES Jouy Saint-Prest and FC Chartres before graduating from the youth division at Stade Rennais.

The French full-back has been a mainstay at the back for Bournemouth, superbly replacing Milos Kerkez on the left flank. Truffert has amassed nearly 3,500 minutes of game time in 39 outings for Bournemouth in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with one goal and five assists. He remains a regular for the Cherries this term, accumulating over 270 minutes of game time in three Premier League games thus far.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Adrien Truffert has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a left winger during Michael Carrick’s tenure at Old Trafford. So, with Luke Shaw on the wrong side of 30 and the only specialist left-back in Carrick’s squad, they need a recognised left-back to compete with the experienced Englishman.

Additionally, although Shaw was fit throughout the 2025/26 season, his endurance for a longer campaign remains uncertain. So, while Lewis Hall remains on Manchester United’s wishlist despite signing a new contract with Newcastle United, Truffert also a viable target due to his Premier League experience while displaying the creativity from the left flank to unlock a new facet of United’s gameplay.

Per TEAMtalk, a move “to a club the size of United would be difficult for Truffert to ignore”. So, a move is contingent on Manchester United being ready to pay Bournemouth’s asking price of £60 million.