Liverpool rival Manchester United in Adrien Truffert pursuit

Liverpool will look to sign 24-year-old French international Adrien Truffert from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Adrien Truffert is also the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old Bournemouth defender.

Per Fichajes, Liverpool will pursue Truffert for a move in next summer’s transfer window, with the Frenchman available for £60 million due to a release clause in his contract with Bournemouth. Meanwhile, several other well-known clubs, including Aston Villa, Benfica, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan, are closely monitoring his progress at the Premier League club.

How has Adrien Truffert fared at Bournemouth?

Adrien Truffert has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Stade Rennais in July 2025. The 24-year-old has been a mainstay at the back for Bournemouth, taking over from Milos Kerkez on the left flank after the Hungarian international joined Liverpool.

Truffert has amassed nearly 3,500 minutes of game time in 39 outings for Bournemouth in the 2025/26 season while chipping in with one goal and five assists. He remains a regular for the Cherries this term, accumulating over 540 minutes of game time in six games thus far. His progress has helped him earn his senior bow for France, with several high-profile clubs pursuing his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Adrien Truffert has been on Manchester United’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Patrick Dorgu has been transitioning into a left winger under Michael Carrick. So, with Luke Shaw on the wrong side of 30 and the only specialist left-back in Carrick’s squad, they need a recognised left-back to compete with the experienced Englishman, with Truffert remaining on Manchester United’s radar.

As for Liverpool, the Reds hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman. With Milos Kerkez struggling since arriving from Bournemouth, Andoni Iraola needs a top-class alternative, as Kostas Tsimikas is only good enough to be a backup option. With Truffert showcasing his productivity during his stint with Bournemouth, he can be a top-notch addition to the Liverpool backline.

The presence of a £60 million release clause takes the decision on Truffert’s future out of Bournemouth’s hands. So, a move will be contingent on the French full-back’s preference for his next destination amid his links with Liverpool and Manchester United.