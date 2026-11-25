Brighton & Hove Albion have submitted an enquiry to discuss a possible move for 22-year-old Cruzeiro defender Jonathan Jesus.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in Jonathan Jesus, with the two Premier League clubs among over a dozen clubs vying for his signature. The update adds that while some suitors have scouted the youngster extensively, others have already contacted the Cruzeiro centre-back’s entourage to discuss a possible move.

Who is Jonathan Jesus?

Jonathan Jesus is the latest promising defensive prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 22-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil and passed through the youth division at Ceara SC. However, he has risen in prominence since joining Cruzeiro in July 2024, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Brasileirao Serie A club.

The Brazilian defender, who has made 78 appearances for Cruzeiro thus far, has enjoyed his breakthrough campaign in the 2026 season, accumulating nearly 3,500 minutes of game time in 42 outings while contributing a goal. The youngster’s physically-imposing style of play has piqued the attention of several Premier League clubs.

English adventure beckoning?

Brighton & Hove Albion reinforced their defensive unit by signing Luka Vuskovic and Pascal Struijk in the summer. However, Lewis Dunk, at 35, is in the twilight of his career, while Vuskovic is courting interest from several high-profile clubs. So, Brighton must look for a solution in the market, and the Cruzeiro defender is an appealing option due. His recovery pace and athleticism make him tailor-made for Fabian Hurzeler’s system.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s interest in Jonathan Jesus makes sense. Like Dunk at Brighton, Tyrone Mings and Victor Lindelof are on the wrong side of 30, compelling the West Midlands club to pursue a centre-back. Several candidates, including Nathan Ngoy, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with Jesus also a credible option.

As for Newcastle United, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. While the Magpies are set to take a call on their futures, they are also considering signing a centre-back, with Jesus a viable target due to his physical profile and age.

With over a dozen clubs keen on signing Jesus, a move to a European club appears to be inevitable. However, the interest from clubs is in the early stages, and his next move is contingent on talks between the parties and negotiations over transfer fee.