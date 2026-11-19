Liverpool are reportedly working on a deal to bring Luka Vuskovic in the future, with Real Madrid also keen on the Brighton defender.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly pursuing Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic, as per Football Insider, with both clubs working on deals to bring the Croatian to their respective clubs. Brighton are set to make it extremely challenging for suitors to prise him away from the Amex Stadium.

Luka Vuskovic was clear about his future when he returned to Tottenham from a successful loan spell at Hamburg. The fact that Spurs had signed new central defenders in the summer meant the Croatian felt his playing time might be limited, and hence opted to leave the club and join Brighton, where he has established himself instantly.

Brighton paid a club-record sum of £46 million to sign Vuskovic, and his displays at the back have propelled the Seagulls into second in the table. There is a growing expectation around Vuskovic to become one of the best centre-backs in the near future, as elite teams are already targeting his signature.

Real Madrid have been in the market for a new centre-back to build their backline, and Vuskovic could align with their long-term recruitment strategy. There are rumblings that the £46 million signing might be the long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger; however, the Spanish giants will need to manoeuvre through Brighton’s demands.

Liverpool identify Vuskovic as priority target

Liverpool have reportedly identified Vuskovic as a key target, per Football Insider reporting, and are considering the prospect of integrating him as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk. Irrespective of developments in the Dutchman’s immediate future, the plan is to bring the Brighton star into the club.

Andoni Iraola’s side have recently recruited young defenders such as Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, with Vuskovic seemingly the right addition to those plans. Liverpool are expected to approach Brighton over a prospective deal in due course.

Brighton are reportedly expected to demand £100 million or more, thus ensuring that their investment in Vuskovic turns into a world-record transfer for a centre-back. While they are not keen on selling Vuskovic anytime soon, Brighton’s valuation underscores Vuskovic’s status as one of their prized assets, with a sale contingent on meeting that price threshold.