Brighton & Hove Alion unwilling to sell Luka Vuskovic amid Liverpool links

Liverpool may have identified Luka Vuskovic as a potential long-term defensive target, but Brighton & Hove Albion have little interest in listening to offers for their teenage centre-back.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that Brighton are not entertaining interest in Vuskovic, despite growing attention from Liverpool and other leading European clubs.

The 19-year-old joined the Seagulls from Tottenham for a club-record £46 million during the summer and has made an immediate impact under Fabian Hurzeler. He has started all eight of Brighton’s Premier League matches this season, missing only 12 minutes of action.

His emergence has also coincided with an impressive period for Croatia, further increasing his profile. Liverpool are understood to be among the clubs monitoring his development, while Real Madrid have also been linked with the defender. For now, however, Brighton have no intention of turning their record signing into a short-term sale.

Liverpool face a major obstacle

Liverpool’s interest is understandable as Arne Slot considers the future of his defence. With Virgil van Dijk’s long-term position potentially requiring attention due to his advancing age, the club could look towards a younger centre-back capable of becoming a first-team cornerstone.

Vuskovic fits that profile and his left-footed distribution gives him an important advantage in possession, while his physical presence allows him to compete against powerful forwards. His ability to contribute during build-up also suits teams that want their centre-backs to initiate attacks rather than simply defend their penalty area.

Yet Brighton hold all the cards as Vuskovic signed a five-year contract when he arrived, with an additional option, and his rapid adaptation means there is no sporting reason for the club to consider an immediate departure. A substantial offer may eventually test Brighton’s resolve, but Football Insider understands it would take a huge fee even to make the Seagulls consider selling.

Brighton should enjoy the situation

There is little reason for Brighton to panic over Vuskovic as they have spent heavily to acquire a player they clearly believe can become one of Europe’s outstanding young defenders, and his early performances are already strengthening that investment case.

The most encouraging aspect is that he is not merely surviving at Premier League level. Starting eight consecutive league matches at 19 suggests Hurzeler already trusts him with significant responsibility. Liverpool’s interest could become more serious, and Real Madrid’s reported admiration adds another layer to the situation but Brighton should resist allowing outside attention to dictate their plans.

For Vuskovic, another full season of regular Premier League football could be more valuable than an immediate move to a bigger club. Brighton can offer him responsibility every week at a crucial stage of his development, something far from guaranteed at Anfield or the Bernabeu. If he continues progressing at this rate, the question may eventually become not whether Brighton can keep him, but how long they can resist the offers that will inevitably follow.