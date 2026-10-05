Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid vying for Luka Vuskovic

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid are keen on signing 19-year-old Croatian international Luka Vuskovic from Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, half a dozen clubs are closely monitoring Luka Vuskovic and his progress at Brighton & Hove Albion. While the Seagulls have not received a formal offer or an approach, the update suggests they are “under no pressure” to part ways with the Croat anytime soon.

Luka Vuskovic and his rise as a world-class defensive prospect

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. After spending most of his formative years thus far in Croatia and passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split, the 19-year-old joined Tottenham. However, after two impressive loan spells away from the North London club, he sealed a permanent exit this past summer, joining Brighton & Hove Albion.

Vuskovic accumulated over 2,500 minutes in 30 outings for Hamburger SV, contributing six goals and one assist in the 2025/26 season, and he is already a mainstay at the back for Brighton. The Croatian defender has made eight appearances, amassing 708 minutes while scoring once and providing an assist. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Real Madrid’s central defensive unit is well-stocked. However, a closer look reveals the need for a new centre-back. Antonio Rudiger has entered the final 12 months of his contract and is approaching the final phase of his career, while there are concerns about Eder Militao’s durability after his battles with multiple long-term injuries. So, Vuskovic, who is adept with the ball at his feet, is the ideal partner for the combative Dean Huijsen.

Liverpool and Manchester United also showed interest in Luka Vuskovic in the summer transfer window before Brighton & Hove Albion secured a permanent move. The former will need a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, as the veteran Dutch defender is in the twilight of his career and in the twilight of his career. So, the Brighton defender can be Jeremy Jacquet’s long-term central defensive partner.

As for Manchester United, Harry Maguire is in the twilight of his career, while Matthijs de Ligt’s fitness has created question marks due to his year-long battle with a lower back injury. Vuskovic has thus emerged as a viable target. The Croatian defender’s age profile making him the ideal long-term replacement for Maguire, and he has the physical profile to be a successful Premier League defender.

Per Fussball News, Vuskovic’s prospective suitors are “positioning themselves” to intensify their pursuit of him. With Brighton building momentum and targeting European qualification, Vuskovic’s continued presence at the Amex is far from assured departure.