Liverpool, Manchester United competing with Brighton & Hove Albion in Luka Vuskovic race

Liverpool and Manchester United to rival Brighton in the race for the signature of Tottenham centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

Tottenham value Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic at £60 million, as Liverpool, Manchester United and Brighton join the race for the 19-year-old ahead of the summer window.

According to CaughtOffside, Vuskovic has attracted growing interest from several top-flight sides following his impressive development away from North London. The report suggests that Brighton are leading the early charge for the defender, having already tested Tottenham’s resolve with multiple approaches.

However, Spurs are understood to have made their stance clear, with the club valuing the defender at around £60 million, a figure that reflects both his potential and long-term importance to their project. The teenager is currently regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in European football.

Vuskovic’s rise has been closely followed since his breakthrough spell in Germany, where he showcased defensive maturity, aerial dominance and goal threat. His performances while on loan at Hamburg (30 appearances, 7 goal contributions) have elevated his reputation and placed him firmly on the radar of several elite European clubs.

Premier League giants to battle Brighton for Vuskovic

Liverpool’s interest is believed to stem from their ongoing defensive planning, with the club preparing for a long-term transition in their back line. With question marks over the future of Virgil van Dijk and the departure of Ibrahima Konate. The Reds are understood to be monitoring emerging profiles who can be developed into first-team regulars.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also tracking defensive reinforcements as part of their squad rebuild, with the club continuing to invest in younger profiles capable of anchoring their defence over the long term. Vusković’s profile, combining physical strength, technical ability and composure on the ball, fits the recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.

Brighton’s involvement adds an interesting dynamic to the race. The Seagulls have built a reputation for targeting high-ceiling young players and developing them into top-level performers, often before moving them on for significant profit. Their interest is understood to be the clearest at this stage, with their last offer reportedly worth £45 million.

Tottenham’s position remains firm for now, with the Croatian defender seen as a key part of their long-term planning. The club are believed to be open to discussions only at a significant valuation, and the £60 million figure effectively acts as a benchmark for any potential negotiations.

Despite growing interest, no formal agreement or advanced talks have taken place. Spurs are expected to reassess their defensive depth heading into pre-season, but internal belief in Vuskovic remains strong.