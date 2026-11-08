Liverpool identify Luka Vuskovic as top centre-back target, monstrous price revealed

Liverpool have identified Brighton centre-back Luka Vuskovic as one of their leading targets as they begin planning for the eventual succession to Virgil van Dijk.

The 19-year-old Croatia international has made a major impression since moving to Brighton and his performances have strengthened the belief at Anfield that he could eventually become a cornerstone of their defence. The Daily Briefing reports that Liverpool’s interest is particularly strong, with senior figures at the club understood to have been impressed by his rapid development.

Vuskovic initially attracted widespread attention during his loan spell at Hamburg, where his performances helped establish him as one of Europe’s most promising young defenders. His subsequent move to Brighton has only accelerated that reputation. Liverpool were reportedly surprised when Tottenham allowed the defender to leave permanently. Spurs retained a 20 per cent sell-on clause and the right to match future bids, but crucially did not secure a buy-back option.

Brighton set enormous valuation for Liverpool target

Liverpool’s pursuit could nevertheless prove extremely expensive. Brighton are renowned for developing young talent before selling at significant profits, and sources indicate they are already preparing for the possibility of Vuskovic becoming their next major departure.

According to Caught Offside, the Seagulls could demand more than €100million for the defender, with an asking price potentially reaching £85-90million. That valuation would place Vuskovic among the most expensive defenders in football, but Liverpool are reportedly not being deterred.

The Reds are also considering Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, although his situation appears more complicated because Chelsea have no intention of selling and are expected to explore a new contract with him. Vuskovic therefore represents a potentially more attainable option, despite Brighton’s enormous valuation. His age, defensive qualities and long-term potential make him an attractive candidate for Liverpool’s next defensive cycle.

The defender’s current performances have reportedly convinced Brighton that keeping him beyond next summer could be difficult if one of Europe’s biggest clubs makes a sufficiently large offer. Liverpool, Bayern Munich and other elite clubs continue to monitor his progress.

A strategic target

Liverpool’s interest in Vuskovic makes sense both strategically and financially, even if the potential fee looks extraordinary. The club cannot wait until Van Dijk’s departure creates an immediate problem before identifying his successor, and Vuskovic’s age gives them the opportunity to build around a defender for the next decade.

The biggest question is whether Liverpool should pay close to €100million for potential. Vuskovic has already demonstrated impressive defensive fundamentals and aerial ability, but his distribution still has room for refinement. That is a significant consideration when replacing a player as complete as Van Dijk.

Brighton’s valuation could ultimately force Liverpool to explore alternatives, particularly with Colwill also on their radar. However, if Vuskovic continues developing at his current rate, his price may only rise. Liverpool therefore have little reason to dismiss the figure immediately. If their internal assessment is that he can become an elite Premier League centre-back, paying a premium now could prove considerably cheaper than waiting until the market fully catches up with his potential.