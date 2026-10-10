Bayern Munich rival Chelsea, Barcelona in Luka Vuskovic pursuit

Bayern Munich will look to sign 19-year-old Croatian international Luka Vuskovic from Brighton & Hove Albion next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Barcelona and Chelsea are also interested in Luka Vuskovic. All three European heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion defender.

Luka Vuskovic and his meteoric rise

Luka Vuskovic is the latest promising prodigy from his homeland to rise in prominence. The Croat spent most of his formative years thus far in country, passing through the youth division at Hajduk Split before joining Tottenham. However, after two impressive loan spells away from the North London club, the 19-year-old sealed a permanent exit this past summer, joining Brighton & Hove Albion, never having appeared for Spurs.

Vuskovic accumulated over 2,500 minutes in 30 outings for Hamburger SV, contributing six goals and one assist in the 2025/26 season, and he is already a mainstay at the back for Brighton. The Croatian defender has made eight appearances, amassing 708 minutes while scoring once and providing an assist. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Barcelona’s central defensive unit appears well-stocked, but they can do with a long-term solution. The Catalan giants have yet to truly replace Inigo Martinez, and with Andreas Christensen struggling with persistent fitness issues, they need a new centre-back who can line up alongside Pau Cubarsi for the next decade. That explains Barcelona’s long-standing interest in the Brighton defender.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich wanted to sign Luka Vuskovic in the summer transfer window before he joined Brighton. The Bundesliga champions are planning to reshuffle their defensive unit, as Kim Min-jae faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena amid his links with Aston Villa and Tottenham. Vuskovic already has experience of the Premier League, and his physical profile can help him dominate strikers in the Bundesliga.

As for Chelsea, Xabi Alonso already has multiple centre-backs in his squad, with Honest Ahanor set to arrive next summer. Without departures, adding Vuskovic would continue Chelsea’s recent pattern of unnecessary hoarding.

Per TEAMtalk, Vuskovic’s prospective suitors are “positioning themselves” to intensify their pursuit next year. With several high-profile clubs chasing the Croatian defender’s signature, Brighton will face a tall order to keep him.