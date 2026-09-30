Aston Villa, Tottenham register interest in Kim Min-jae

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing 29-year-old South Korean international Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet SPORT, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in Kim Min-jae. The two Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich defender.

Per SPORT, Kim is also a target for AC Milan, with the Rossoneri already submitting an enquiry for a possible January deal. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will demand around €40 million to part ways with the experienced centre-back, and they have identified Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as the top target to replace him.

Kim Min-jae and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Kim Min-jae has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in July 2023. The 29-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena with a burgeoning reputation after an excellent stint in Serie A. However, the player has not been an undisputed first-choice starter during his stint with the Bavarian giants, with consistency being an issue.

Kim managed only 2,051 minutes of game time in 37 appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, the South Korean defender has enjoyed more prominence this term, having missed only two games while accumulating 399 minutes of game time in five outings and providing an assist.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Kim Min-jae has been on Aston Villa’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Pau Torres has struggled with fitness issues in the last 12 months. So, Kim is a viable option for Aston Villa due to his physical profile and experience.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in the former Napoli defender. However, after signing multiple centre-backs in the summer transfer window, Spurs should not focus on signing another central defender, as they have other urgent needs after a sluggish start to the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s asking price of €40 million is slightly excessive, considering Kim’s status in the squad and has entered the final two years of his contract. Additionally, the South Korean defender pockets €8 million-a-year wages at Bayern, and it is unclear if his prospective suitors are ready to meet the valuation. However, with AC Milan also involved, Bayern will seek to maximise the fee in January.