Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Kim Min-jae

Aston Villa will look to sign 29-year-old South Korean international Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich this summer.

According to a report by German outlet TZ, Kim Min-jae is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich defender.

The 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners have been pushing for his signature for several weeks, even touching base with the player’s entourage to make informal enquiries. Per TZ, Aston Villa “tried their luck” again last week as they attempt to expedite a move in the coming weeks.

Kim Min-jae and his Bayern Munich journey so far

Kim Min-jae has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in July 2023. The 29-year-old was among the world’s most highly sought-after centre-backs when he moved to Germany. However, he has not been as impressive as he was during his spell with Napoli.

The 82-cap South Korean internatioanl has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last three seasons, and he managed only 2,051 minutes of game time in 37 appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. Nevertheless, Kim’s stock remains high, with Aston Villa among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Kim Min-jae is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a centre-back, as widespread reports have suggested that Tyrone Mings faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club. Additionally, Victor Lindelof is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career.

A bigger concern surrounds Ezri Konsa’s long-term future amid his links with Arsenal. So, Aston Villa must pursue a top-class centre-back in the coming weeks, with Kim emerging as a viable target after the attempted enquiries for a summer deal.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s asking price remains unknown, though with Kim having two years remaining on his contract, a cost-effective fee is unlikely. A lot of work still needs to be put in for Aston Villa to sign the South Korean centre-back, as they have yet to approach Bayern to hold talks for a summer deal.