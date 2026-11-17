AC Milan, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are interested in signing 23-year-old Belgian international Nathan Ngoy from LOSC Lille.

According to a report by Italian outlet Milan News 24, Nathan Ngoy’s impressive performances for LOSC Lille have doubled his price tag. While the Ligue 1 club’s valuation was around €20-25 million in September, it now stands at €40 million after only a couple of months. A January approach from his prospective suitors may be on the cards.

Nathan Ngoy and his career so far

Nathan Ngoy has emerged as the great hope of Belgian football after his progress over the past year. The Red Devils have been yearning for stability at the back since the era of Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, and Toby Alderweireld ended. However, the 23-year-old has displayed his potential since joining LOSC Lille from Standard Liege in July 2025, having been a mainstay at the back and accumulated over 50 appearances for the Ligue 1 club.

The Belgian defender’s output has been impressive for a centre-back, as he has 4 goals and 2 assists for Lille thus far, including a striker in 13 outings in the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Ngoy’s progress has not gone unnoticed, capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will pursue a centre-back next year, as Victor Lindelof and Tyrone Mings are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers. While the former has been excellent in the 2026/27 season, Aston Villa can ensure smooth succession by signing a promising centre-back like Ngoy. The youngster’s reading of the game and physicality makes him suitable for Unai Emery’s team.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s interest in Nathan Ngoy makes sense. The Magpies are set to make a decision on the long-term futures of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar before moving towards discussing a move for a new centre-back.

As for AC Milan, Fikayo Tomori faces an uncertain future at San Siro after becoming a peripheral figure under Ruben Amorim.