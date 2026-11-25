Bayern Munich may look to sign 24-year-old Belgian international Jeremy Doku from Manchester City next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker, and they have set their sights on Jeremy Doku. However, the 24-year-old Manchester City winger is not the only such profile on the Bavarian club’s wishlist.

Per TEAMtalk, Rio Ngumoha is also a target for Bayern Munich, though recent reports have suggested that the teenager is likely to snub the Bundesliga champions to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

How has Jeremy Doku fared at Manchester City?

Jeremy Doku has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Manchester City from Stade Rennais in a deal worth £55 million in August 2023. The 23-year-old arrived at the Etihad with considerable expectations after an impressive stint in Ligue 1. However, he has been inconsistent over the last three and a half years.

Nevertheless, Doku’s overall record for Manchester City is a decent 23 goals and 36 assists in 143 outings. However, the Belgian international has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, managing only 666 minutes of game time in 12 appearances thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, he has several high-profile clubs chasing his signature, with Bayern Munich among his prospective suitors.

Bundesliga adventure on the horizon?

Bayern Munich’s interest in Jeremy Doku makes sense. The Bundesliga champions are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Michael Olise is starting to attract interest from European heavyweights again, with recent reports linking him with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Real Madrid.

While Bayern Munich would prefer to keep Olise, they should keep their options open and look for solutions in the market. Meanwhile, even if the Frenchman remains at the Allianz Arena, they may soon need a wide attacker, as Serge Gnabry is on the wrong side of 30 and faces an uncertain future at the club. However, while Doku will be a solid replacement for Gnabry, he should not be the choice to fill Olise’s void.

The Manchester City winger’s break of pace and ability to beat his marker are qualities that make him an enticing target, but he does not possess the productivity to replace Olise’s output. That said, the TEAMtalk report mentions Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on Said El Mala and Antonio Nusa.